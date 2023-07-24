Elizabethton City Schools students posted their best achievement test scores in six years in 2023. (Photo: WJHL)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools students posted their highest “proficiency rates” in years on Tennessee’s TCAPs and other standardized tests during the 2022-23 school year.

Scores in all “grade bands” (elementary, middle and high school) were higher than the previous year and much higher than 2021, when systems statewide saw sharp drops in achievement. Elizabethton students showed strong improvement in 2022, and bested those scores last year.

In English/Language Arts (ELA), ECS students in all grades that were tested scored 46.7% proficient — either “meets expectations” or “exceeds expectations.” That was well above the state average, and 12 points higher than 2021’s 34.6%. The ELA proficiency rate in 2019 was 41.9%.

In math, the proficiency rate for all grades this year was 46.2%. Those scores had dipped to 33.9% in 2021 and were 43.6% in 2019.



Superintendent Richard Vanhuss said he was proud of the students, staff and other “stakeholders” involved in the education system in Elizabethton.

“There’s always room to improve and we’ll continue to do that, but I think any time you have a year like we did — really the last two years — it really helps you springboard into the next year,” Vanhuss said.

Elizabethton’s results showed one troubling trend, which it shares with some other districts: The gap between overall proficiency scores and scores of economically disadvantaged students has grown larger since 2019.

The change is most pronounced in ELA, where the gap was 12.1% in 2019, grew to 13.7% in 2021 and reached 17.6% this year. That left students still below their 2019 scores, at 28.9% proficient.

In math, the gap was 13% in 2019, 16.4% in 2021 and reached 17.2% this year.



Elementary students, who were just starting school or in early grades when COVID changed education, have made large strides from 2021 scores. In ELA, they scored 53% proficiency compared to 41% in 2021, and six points above the 2019 mark of 47%.

The elementary math proficiency rate of 52% was 15 points higher than 2021 and 2 percent higher than the 2019 mark of 50%.

“It motivates everyone to just keep pushing that much further ahead,” VanHuss said of the performance. “So (I’m) just really proud of where we are and where we’re planning to go in 23-24.”