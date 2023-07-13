ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County reading program is seeing results.

The program, Spire, is going on its third summer. It’s a program that works on phonics, spelling, vocabulary and reading retention for kindergarten through third graders.

The Boys & Girls Club says they do an assessment of the kindergarten through third-grade readers. If they’re below their reading level, then they recommend they participate in the Spire program.

They say the results they have seen show the program is both successful and evidence-based. A study conducted at the end of last year shows that 96% of the students who participated in the program tested to their grade level or two levels above their reading level.

Spire is a reading program meant to start early with kindergarten through third graders. The club says this is an effort to be proactive.

“It definitely is a good just stepping stone for them because once they get into first, second grade, if we start with them while they’re in kindergarten, then they’re just that much more ahead,” said Spire reading teacher Brian Pearcy.

Eston is a rising first grader who started in the program when he was in kindergarten. His favorite part about coming to the club is reading.

“I used to struggle with reading when I first came for kindergarten, but now I don’t,” Eston said.

Eston says his favorite part about reading is seeing the pictures and being able to tell what they’re doing. (Photo: WJHL).

But, the Boys & Girls Club says a successful program means that it’s needed, especially after the passing of Tennessee’s third-grade retention law that showed hundreds of third graders in the area not testing proficiently on the English Language Arts portion of the TCAP test this April.

“We’re still seeing the effects of post-COVID,” said CEO Shelly Parham. “I know we say that a lot, but it’s a real thing and our kids are still suffering. Third graders were in kindergarten when COVID started, so they’re the ones that it’s really impacted the most.”

The Boys and Girls Club says reading is an avenue for any child’s success.

“Reading, we take for granted and we can’t do that,” said Parham. “Kids who don’t know how to read or who are struggling with it can’t do math then or anything else.”

Summer programming ends July 28. The club has a “power hour” for homework help and tutoring every day after school. Find out how you can sign up your child here.