The Twins score three runs in both the third and eighth to claim a 7-1 victory

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) The Mets and Twins are used to trading blows during the season.

Kingsport chalked up the first two wins of the series when Elizabethon visited their division rival in the opening week of the year, but the Twins earned their second-straight victory over the Mets with a 7-1 triumph Friday night.

Elizabethton aims for the series sweep on Saturday.