ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — What is now a blank brick wall will soon burst with vibrance, as Elizabethton announced the artist chosen to take on the first mural project in the downtown district.

Ernesto Maranje was selected out of more than 20 people to be the artist who designs and paints the mural, located on E Street just across from the Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library. Maranje is no stranger to the area, as he’s created numerous murals in Johnson City.

Elizabethton’s Main Street Director Courtney Bean told News Channel 11 that the mural will be on a wall that’s part of Hellbender Outfitters and carry an “outdoors” theme.

“He really focuses on vibrant colors, nature,” she said. “And what’s really neat about his pieces is that he might have an image of something, but it’s just so layered and complex that the deeper that you look, the more there might be, whether it’s butterflies or flower petals or a different nature. So we’re really excited to see what he’s going to do here.”

Bean said the city anticipates the mural to be completed sometime in the Spring.