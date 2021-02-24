Elizabethton seeking input on possible whitewater rafting facility

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input on the possible development of a whitewater rafting facility in the city.

The department has launched an online survey and says “all opinions are appreciated.”

“By utilizing the Watauga River, man-made rapids will be engineered specifically to bring an authentic and thrilling rafting/kayaking experience to Upper East Tennessee residents,” the survey states. “Your participation in this survey will greatly assist our research efforts and can move us closer to making future decisions about the park.”

Click here to access the survey.