Elizabethton Police Department searching for burglary suspect, one suspect in custody

News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Police Department remains in search of a suspect believed to have been involved with multiple burglaries.

Elizabethton police arrested Adam Ward Friday on attempted burglary, attempted theft of property, and vandalism under $1,000.

Ward’s brother, Devin Ward, remains wanted on the same charges.

PREVIOUSLY: Elizabethton police asking for public’s help identifying subjects related to break-in

Adam Ward is currently incarcerated at the Carter County Jail.

Anyone with knowledge of Devin Ward’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Elizabethton Police Department.

