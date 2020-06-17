Elizabethton school board votes to promote Richard VanHuss to director of schools

Richard VanHuss

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton school board voted Tuesday evening to promote Richard VanHuss to the director of schools position, according to Mayor Curt Alexander.

VanHuss, who currently serves as the assistant director of schools, will replace Dr. Corey Gardenhour who is resigning to become the new principal at a Kingsport middle school.

Alexander says VanHuss has worked for the school system for more than 20 years.

VanHuss graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1990 and has a Master of Education degree from Milligan College.