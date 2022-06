Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists should expect delays on Elk Avenue from Roan Street to F Street as well as East F Street from Doe Avenue and Sycamore Street.

The City of Elizabethton and Summers Taylor launched a street resurfacing project at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, and officials expect the work to be completed by June 24.

City leaders ask that drivers use caution while traveling through the area.