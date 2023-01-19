ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton’s two recycling convenience centers are closing permanently after years of spotty service, but Keep Carter County Beautiful’s (KCCB) president hopes a fix of sorts can be found.

The centers at Lions Field on the town’s est end and Mill Street, closer to downtown, have been operated by Carter County’s solid waste department on land provided by the city. Difficulties finding enough drivers to keep them emptied and misuse of the sites have resulted in long closures already, KCCB’s Don Hlavaty said.

Elizabethton’s Lions Park recycling convenience center, closed for a number of months, is shutting down permanently. (WJHL photo)

“The one I typically use (Lions Field) has been closed for seven or eight months,” he told News Channel 11.

Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes said in an email that due to operational and staffing issues, “the County has decided to consolidate recycling collection to their facility at 411 Cherokee Park Dr. and no longer service the Lions Field and Mill St. locations.”

But that Cherokee Park Drive location isn’t conducive to standard consumer drop-offs, Hlavaty said. It’s more of a processing facility with a few smaller bins as opposed to the dumpsters designed to take cardboard, plastics and other types of recyclables separated.

The hours — 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays — are also less than ideal, Hlavaty said. He said he “stepped in and poked the bear” when he learned of the closure plans and has been pushing for a solution since last week.

“The viable solution is to make the Cherokee Park Recycle center an actual convenience center where all the dumpsters are available to all the people 24 hours a day,” Hlavaty said.

He acknowledged that the previous arrangement faced insurmountable obstacles, and he said his group isn’t faulting anyone.

Keep Carter County Beautiful President Don Hlavaty. (WJHL photo)

“Everybody’s got a legitimate obstacle and nobody is out to take something away from the residents or from the community. They’re all very interested in making sure we continue to recycle, as we are at Keep Carter County Beautiful.”

Hlavaty has spoken with Carter County Solid Waste Director Benny Lyons, who told him he’d already begun looking at building a concrete pad that could house the dumpsters just outside the gates of the center. Cameras would need to be installed for security and to identify any illegal dumping.

He also spoke to County Mayor Patty Woodby, who said Lyons would have to find sufficient funds in his budget or get additional funds through the county commission.

“I have hope that we’re going to be able to set that up as a convenience center, do away with all the obstacles and problems and still give Elizabethton and Carter County recycle capabilities.”