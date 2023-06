ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton will be filled with red white and blue on Saturday, July 1 as the town hosts its Independence Day Celebration.

The day of fun begins at 4 p.m. with the Patriotic Pedal and Patriotic Pups Parade and Competition. Music will fill the air with the sounds of REO Survivor on the Covered Bridge Park stage and the evening will end with a spectacular fireworks display.