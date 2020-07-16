Elizabethton Police: Suspect sought after police chase through city

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in Elizabethton are searching for a man after he allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, Christopher Greene had fled from Carter County deputies earlier in the day before attempting to break into a business and steal a vehicle.

A report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies had been trying to locate Greene on felony charges of theft, but he had evaded deputies by escaping in a river and later broke into Bradley’s Auto Sales.

EPD had been provided with a photo of Greene and told to be on the lookout for him.

Deputies informed EPD that Greene had been seen running through yards on Ruby Avenue, where a blue Ford Tempo was stolen.

Officers report seeing the Tempo traveling north on Highway 19E and were able to identify Greene as the driver.

The report says Elizabethton police officers pulled in behind Greene at the intersection of 19E and Broad Street.

When the green turn signal activated, the Tempo improperly changed lanes and turned onto Broad Street, immediately accelerating.

EPD reports officers activated their emergency equipment and tried to stop the vehicle.

The report says the Tempo continued to head west on Broad Street and sped through a red light at the North Lynn Avenue intersection.

The Tempo passed through multiple red lights, exceeding speeds of 100 mph, according to the report.

At one point during the pursuit, Greene swerved into oncoming traffic near the Tri-Cities Gun Depot to avoid stop sticks set up by officers.

At the intersection of West Elk Avenue and Elizabethton Highway and West Elk Avenue, the Tempo made an improper turn onto the highway towards Johnson City.

The report then says that Greene made an abrupt right turn into a wooded area near the former Smith Mobile Homes, where the vehicle came to rest in dense brush.

Greene then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, ignoring commands to halt, according to EPD.

Officers say Greene had on a light blue shirt with white letters on the back, which Carter County deputies say he had stolen from a business earlier that day.

Officers, deputies and assisting troopers were unable to find Greene after he entered the wooded area.

Greene’s license had been revoked for allowing an intoxicated person to drive, according to the report.