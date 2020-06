ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in relation to a credit card fraud.

Photo: Elizabethton Police Dept.

According to EPD, anyone who recognizes the person in the photos or the vehicle is asked to call the police at 423-542-4141 or submit an anonymous tip by texting TIPEPD and the tip to 847411.