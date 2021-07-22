Elizabethton police seek information after girl assaulted by other juveniles

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Police Department is asking the public for information after a young girl was assaulted.

According to a release from EPD, officers responded after a woman contacted dispatchers saying her daughter had been assaulted by teenagers.

A report from officers states the girl had “obvious bruising and swelling to her face, arms and legs.”

The girl’s mother told officers that other juveniles had knocked on their door on Monday morning. Several hours later, her daughter returned home and was “covered in blood,” according to the report.

The mother reportedly said her daughter had been held down and assaulted.

The girl said she had been locked in the pantry by the other juveniles at one point.

EPD reports the girl was transported to the Sycamore Shoals Emergency Room by Carter County EMS.

The release states all the suspects in the investigation are juveniles.

“This is a delicate matter that we do take seriously,” the release states. “Our investigators are taking the necessary steps to properly investigate that include review evidence, properly interview, consult with the district attorney, the juvenile court, and child protective services.”

Investigators stated in the release that the suspect juveniles will be appropriately charged following the investigation.