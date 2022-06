ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

According to police, 17-year-old Christopher Carlos Rhodes has autism and has not been seen since he walked away from a residential center around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Rhodes is about 6-foot tall and has a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.