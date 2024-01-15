ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) released photos of three suspects wanted in connection to a break-in Saturday morning at Appalachian Highlands Dispensary.

According to a Monday release from the EPD, the three individuals pictured reportedly broke a front window, entered the store and stole merchandise from the 1352 Milligan Highway business at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

Photo: Elizabethton PD

Photo: Elizabethton PD

Photo: Elizabethton PD

The release said neighbors and community members in the Milligan area are urged to check any home security footage from around the time of the break-in “for more video evidence of these suspects or any suspicious vehicles they may have in the timeframe of the burglary.”

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to contact the EPD. People can anonymously provide the information through EPD’s Tip411 system or leave a tip at 423-542-7574 or by email at drugagents1@elizabethtonpolice.org.