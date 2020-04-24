Elizabethton Police: Man arrested after hit and run, telling officers he was carjacked

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he and a passenger fled from an accident in Elizabethton and told officers he had been carjacked.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Lynn Avenue and East Elk Avenue around 12:30 a.m. after being told about an accident.

When officers arrived, they found an abandoned Toyota Corolla with heavy damage in the intersection.

Officers also found a damaged Mitsubishi in a nearby parking lot and spoke to the driver. That driver told officers two men had left the Toyota after the crash and fled on foot down Lynn Avenue.

The report says while other officers were working the accident, officers found two men in the parking lot of Harvest Baptist Church not far away.

The two men, Cole Saylor and Casey Colley, matched the description of the individuals described by the driver of the Mitsubishi.

Saylor and Colley allegedly first told officers they had been carjacked at gunpoint by a homeless man, who took the Toyota from them.

Officers then split the two men up and took individual statements.

Colley, who matched the description of the passenger, told officers that Saylor had been driving, failed to stop at the red light and then hit the other vehicle.

Colley also said the two had then fled and removed their shirts before calling his parents.

The report says Saylor, 21, said Colley had been driving and the two stopped to pick up a hitchhiker, who then held them at gunpoint and took the car.

Saylor matched the description of the driver, and the circumstances and eyewitness accounts led officers to charge Saylor with False Reporting and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage.

Saylor was also found to have a revoked driver’s license due to a DUI in Sullivan County in 2019.

Saylor was transported to the Carter County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 29.