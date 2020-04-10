Elizabethton police: Mail truck overturns after being hit while leaving Sycamore Shoals Hospital

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The driver of a mail truck was transported to Sycamore Shoals Hospital on Friday after being hit by another vehicle right after leaving the same hospital.

According to Captain Shane Darling of the Elizabethton Police Department, the mail truck was leaving Sycamore Shoals Hospital on Friday afternoon when another vehicle ran a red light on West Elk Avenue and hit the truck.

The mail truck overturned after being hit. The driver of the mail truck was transported to Sycamore Shoals Hospital with minor injuries, according to Captain Darling.

Darling told News Channel 11 the driver of the other vehicle was cited for failure to yield with contact.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, there are no delays on West Elk Avenue as of 1:08 p.m. Friday.