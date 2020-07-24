Elizabethton police investigating after pedestrian seriously injured during hit and run on Broad Street

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that left a man seriously injured on Thursday.

According to a release from EPD, officers and members of the Carter County Rescue Squad were called to crash involving a pedestrian on Broad Street near the Hardee’s restaurant at 4:38 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found Casey McKinley Oaks laying in the road with serious injuries from the crash.

The release says Oaks had been trying to cross Broad Street when he was hit while in the center turn lane.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that the vehicle, a black Toyota Rav4, had fled from the scene after hitting Oaks.

After the crash, witnesses reportedly said the Toyota fled westbound on West Elk Avenue.

EPD reports that Oaks was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

The release says officers searched the area extensively, but the vehicle was not found.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.