JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) responded to an apartment complex at 105 Mountain View Drive off Milligan Highway early Wednesday morning to find one person dead and another injured.

According to a release from the EPD, officers arrived at the scene at 4:19 a.m. in response to a call that requested for an ambulance without further details.

“Officers arrived to find evidence that someone was injured in the apartment,” the EPD release stated. When police entered the apartment, they found someone dead and the other person seriously injured.

First responders transported the injured person to a hospital. No further details surrounding either person involved have been released at this time.

The EPD release revealed that there is no danger to the public, and this is an isolated incident suspected to be a result of domestic violence. Police continue to investigate, and no further information has been released at this time.