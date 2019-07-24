Live Now
Elizabethton Police: Citizens encouraged to lock cars after 17 stolen vehicles in July

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Police Department is advising citizens to lock their car doors after high number of stolen vehicles were reported in July.

According to a tweet from the department, 17 vehicles have been reported as stolen in July alone.

The department also sent out a tip alert, saying many of these stolen vehicle incidents could have been prevented if the owners had not left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside.

Police urge people to lock their car doors regardless of how long they will be away from the vehicle.

The tip alert also says many of the stolen vehicles have been returned and multiple suspects have been identified.

