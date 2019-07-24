Elizabethton Police: Citizens encouraged to lock cars after 17 stolen vehicles in July

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Police Department is advising citizens to lock their car doors after high number of stolen vehicles were reported in July.

According to a tweet from the department, 17 vehicles have been reported as stolen in July alone.

Due to an increase in auto thefts, the Elizabethton Police Department is encouraging our citizens to lock their cars! – So far in July we have taken 17 reports on stolen vehicles. https://t.co/ohtlJgm4Xs — Elizabethton Police (@ElizabethtonPD) July 24, 2019

The department also sent out a tip alert, saying many of these stolen vehicle incidents could have been prevented if the owners had not left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside.

Police urge people to lock their car doors regardless of how long they will be away from the vehicle.

The tip alert also says many of the stolen vehicles have been returned and multiple suspects have been identified.