ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

They are looking for 12 year-old Elizabeth Denise Lowe.

Police say she has been missing since last Thursday.

Lowe is 5’3″ tall, weighs 95 pounds, and has red hair with blonde streaks.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Samantha Maney with the Elizabethton Police Department at 423-547-6278.