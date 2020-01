ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to have stolen $1,200 worth of jewelry from the Elizabethton Walmart.

According to a release from EPD, the two subjects are believed to have vandalized a jewelry case in the store before stealing the jewelry.

Anyone with information on the two people is asked to call Detective David Peters at 423-547-6250.