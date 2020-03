ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people.

According to a release from EPD, the two pictured people are being sought in relation to a break-in at a local business.

Photo: Elizabethton Police Department

Photo: Elizabethton Police Department

Photo: Elizabethton Police Department

The break-in occurred on Tuesday, March 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Peters at (423)547-6225.