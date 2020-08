ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are asking for your help with locating a missing person.

The Elizabethton Police Department is attempting to locate 20-year-old Julian Denning.

Police say he was last seen on July 15.

Denning is 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes according to EPD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Elizabethton Police Department at 423-547-6278 or 423-542-4141.