Elizabethton Police: 2 people injured after vehicle crosses median, crashes in embankment

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple agencies responded to a wreck on Highway 67 Saturday morning near the Milligan Highway overpass.

According to police, a car flipped over the side of an embankment and caught fire.

Elizabethton Fire Dept. tells me a fire sparked after a car wrecked on HWY 67 in Elizabethton. Elizabethton Police say a car wrecked into the embankment. THP is working the scene with EFD. Haven’t confirmed yet how many cars involved. Use caution in the area- traffic backed up. pic.twitter.com/Kq4fON2FUe — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) March 20, 2021

Two people were involved in the single-vehicle crash. Both were transported to the hospital, one with a severe injury and the other with a minor injury, according to the Elizabethton Fire Department.

Officials with the EFD said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

We’re told the Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation of the wreck.

The Central Fire Department also responded. As of Saturday afternoon, the fire was contained, but drivers were asked to use caution in the area of the crash.