Elizabethton pilot awarded Guinness World Records title for most flight landings in 24 hours

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton pilot and aircraft enthusiast snatched the Guinness World Records title for most flight landings in 24 hours.

Daniel Moore has been flying airplanes for 33 years and has over 10,000 flight hours logged and figured he’d give record-breaking a try.

Moore made 92 flight stops on his 20-hour expedition on Sept. 11, staying at each airport for mere minutes before ascending back into the sky.

According to the record holder, the average flight time from airport to airport was no more than 12 minutes.

This is a record Moore intends to keep; he told News Channel 11 he might be back in the air again to reach his original goal of 110 stops to represent the 110 floors of the original World Trade Center tower and to honor 9/11 victims.

“If somebody comes out and breaks my record, then I will definitely go back out and reclaim it,” Moore said. “After having done it once, I know a lot of things I can do differently.

“I think I can definitely get to 110 stops knowing what I know now.”

A lot of planning went toward making this more-than-90-stop trip possible. According to Moore, he had to log the location of each stop by sending witnesses his location from the plane’s satellite tracker and taking two pictures at each stop.

“Without the people who were my witnesses, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Moore said. “I could’ve gone out there and done all this, but if the witnesses hadn’t contributed their time and effort, along with my sponsors, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

The only other passengers in the plane included three GoPro cameras used to capture the entire joy ride.

The previous Guinness World Records title for most flight stops with a 24-hour period was 87 stops.

All 92 of Moore’s landings can been seen on his YouTube video.