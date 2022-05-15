ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pickle ball players gathered in Elizabethton today for a lesson.

Gigi LeMaster, a six-time US Open champion and 2021 Pickleball Hall of fame inductee, coached a two-day clinic at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Center, according to a release from the city.

Everyone from beginners to advanced players was welcome to participate. Lessons focused on footwork, paddle position, net game, return, third shots and volleys.

“To have her in Elizabethton, holding this clinic for us, is an incredible opportunity and we can’t thank her enough for sharing her knowledge and talents with our community,” said Mike Maines, Parks and Recreation Director.

The Pickleball program in Elizabethton launched last July and organizers are excited to have professional coaching players.