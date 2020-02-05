Elizabethton PD: Woman facing DUI after driving through fence, handing officer credit cards twice instead of license

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport woman has been arrested after Elizabethton police say she crashed through a fence while driving under the influence and kept handing officers credit cards instead of her license.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, officers located Angela Montoya and a passenger in the parking lot of Zoomerz on Broad Street after being told to be on the lookout for her maroon van.

The van had reportedly driven through a fence earlier on North Main Street before continuing towards Broad Street.

Officers approached the vehicle and asked Montoya for her driver’s license.

The report says Montoya handed officers her credit card, then after officers asked her for her license again, she allegedly gave them another credit card.

EPD reports officers eventually received her license, and Montoya’s actions were lethargic and her smell of an alcoholic beverage was coming from her breath.

Montoya told officers that she drank two shots and agreed to a Standard Field Sobriety Test, which she performed poorly on, according to the report.

The passenger, Sonya Crow, told officers they had been at her house in Stoney Creek taking shots when they left for a home on East B Street.

Crow told officers Montoya struck a curb and ran through a yard and fence before leaving the scene and parking at Zoomerz.

Two witnesses also told officers that they had seen the van spinning tires in the front yard of a home across the street from them and then driving through a fence. One of the witnesses followed the van to Zoomerz until police arrived.

Montoya was arrested and charged with:

Driving Under the Influence (1st Offense)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Failure to Exercise Due Care

She is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.