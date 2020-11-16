Elizabethton PD searching for woman wanted in connection with July hit and run investigation

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Elizabethton Police Department officials announced they are searching for a woman wanted in connection to a hit and run investigation dating back to July.

Police announced Monday, November 16 they are searching for Savanna Leigh Cable in connection a hit and run that happened on Broad Street on July 23.

Cable is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Driver License, and Financial Responsibility, according to police.

If you see Cable, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency immediately.