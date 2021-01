ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing juvenile.

According to a release from EPD, Kadence Hartsook, 15, was last seen on November 29, 2020.

Kadence is 5’5″ and 130 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes.

EPD reports she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black toboggan, black leggings and white Nike tennis shoes with a black Nike check on the top of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.