ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday, May 20, runners in the second annual Music & Miles Half Marathon will make their way through Elizabethton.

The Elizabethton Police Department issued an advisory Thursday asking drivers in the city to exercise caution Saturday morning. Motorists are asked to keep an eye out for runners, volunteers, city workers and first responders.

The 13.1-mile race starts and ends on Third Street at the Covered Bridge Park. The race goes across Elizabethton and stretches of it run along Highway 19E and the Tweetsie Trail.

Courtesy of the Elizabethton Police Dept.

During the Music & Miles Half Marathon, several intersections without traffic signals will be closed to vehicle traffic with barricades in place. Those include:

Legacy Drive at West G and Forsyth

Ward Street at West G and West Elk

Parkway Boulevard from West Elk to West G

Holly Lane at West Elk to Lee Avenue

Elizabethton police also ask that race participants keep an eye out for vehicles while running in open streets.

The advisory notes that Elizabethton High School’s graduation will be taking place at the same time as the half marathon.