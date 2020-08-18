Elizabethton PD: Man arrested on child rape charges after 2013 incidents involving 3 juveniles

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been charged with multiple child rape charges after allegedly sexually abusing three children he babysat in 2013.

According to an incident report from the Elizabethton Police Department, an investigation into Brian Minnick, 33, began on April 6, 2018 after police received a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

The referral alleged that Minnick had sexually abused three juveniles in 2013.

According to the report, the juveniles told authorities where the abuse occurred and named Minnick as the perpetrator while at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The investigation found that Minnick babysat the juveniles regularly in 2013.

EPD reports stated the last time Minnick abused any of the juveniles was on October 12, 2013. One of the victims told her father about the abuse and authorities were called to the home.

On July 9, 2020, investigators with EPD spoke to Minnick at his home where he “gave a statement freely and voluntarily.”

According to the report, Minnick confirmed the incidents in 2013 and “admitted to sexual contact and penetration with all three juveniles.”

Minnick was charged with two counts of rape of a child and one count of aggravated rape of a child.

On August 14, Minnick was found by authorities at a home in the 100 block of Old Lacy Road and transported to the Criminal Investigation Division by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. He was then transported to the Carter County Detention Center.

Minnick was placed on a $250,000 bond.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Elizabethton Police Department for more details about the timeline of the investigation.