Elizabethton PD: Man arrested after allegedly busting car window while shooting BB gun at can

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Thursday after police say he shattered the back window of a passing car with a BB gun.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Stateline Road around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a call about shots fired and a busted car window.

The people in the vehicle told officers that they were headed north on Stateline Road when they heard what sounded like a gunshot, followed by the back window shattering.

The report says the back driver side door window had a hole in it consistent with a projectile. Officers were unable to find an exit route for the projectile.

While canvassing the area, officers report a man, later identified as Charlie Reece, walked out of his home and threw a bottle of Pepsi into the roadway.

EPD reports Reece was “extremely belligerent when confronted by Officers and refused to follow directions.”

According to the report, Reece said he did not own any guns.

Officers spoke with a witness who said he had seen Reece sitting on his porch shooting a BB gun before officers arrived in the area.

The witness provided a written statement saying he had seen Reece shoot at a can with the BB gun when a car stopped. The statement said Reece saw the car slow down and put the BB gun in the house.

The report says Reece allowed officers to look for the BB gun in the house. Officers located a brown Daisy .177 Air Rifle about six feet from the front door.

EPD reports Reece said he had been shooting the gun at a can on the porch and showed officers a shooting trajectory that was consistent with the spot the vehicle had been in when the window broke.

Reece was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of reckless endangerment.

He was transported to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and given a court date of November 9.