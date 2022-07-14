ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are turning to the public for help identifying several auto burglary suspects.

According to the Elizabethton Police Department, around four to five individuals have been walking through neighborhoods checking for unlocked vehicles and taking personal property.

The police department said the individuals are wearing hoodies and traveling in a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry or Geo Prism.

Anyone who may know who the individuals are is asked to call Investigator James Stevens at 423-297-9002.