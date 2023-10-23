ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) has launched a new text message feedback service for people to use following 911 calls in the city.

A release from the city said residents in Elizabethton will be among the first in the state to utilize this software. It aims to give those who call 911 a way to share their comments or thank responding officers or other first responders.

“The main goal is to enhance communication with the citizens within our community and provide them with information pertaining to their call for service,” said EPD Captain Elonza Perkins. “Callers contacting the 911 Communications Center will receive a customer service satisfaction survey via text message, allowing them to provide us with feedback on our response and handling of their call/incident.”

The release said a text will be sent hours to days after a 911 service call is carried out in Elizabethton, and it will contain the link to a survey about their experience with those working the call.

The EPD said anyone who does not want to participate can simply ignore the text, reply STOP to the text, or call the department at (423) 547-6425 in advance to never receive a survey text.

“In today’s on-demand society, we understand how important it is to keep citizens informed,” said Elizabethton’s Public Information Officer Ivan Sanders. “Much like private companies use tools to send automatic text message notifications, updates and satisfaction surveys to their customers, the EPD is now able to do the same. We expect that this new solution, PowerEngage, will drastically enhance communication with the citizens we serve.”

Residents are reminded that emergencies or crimes should not be reported through this feedback system. All crimes or emergencies should continue being reported by calling 911. The EPD said people should start receiving the texts within the next two weeks.