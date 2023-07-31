ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton police are investigating after a crash left multiple people injured on Saturday.

According to a release from the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD), officers were called to the 100 block of West Elk Avenue at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they reported finding a red Dodge Ram 25000 that had hit a red Mitsubishi Outlander in the westbound lane. The release states investigators found that the Dodge Ram had been heading east when it crossed into the westbound lanes and hit the Mitsubishi.

The EPD reports the driver of the Mitsubishi was entrapped inside the vehicle, and the Elizabethton Fire Department and Carter County EMS responded to extract her.

“Due to the possibility of serious injuries being involved in the accident, the Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was activated,” the release states. “S.T.A.R. team members arrived on scene and took over the investigation.”

According to police, everyone involved in the crash was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center due to their injuries.

As of Monday morning, the EPD stated that the investigation was still ongoing and asked anyone with additional information to call Corporal Jason Mosier at 423-547-6422.