Elizabethton PD expansion moves forward

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An effort to expand the Elizabethton Police Department is moving forward.

The city council approved purchasing the former Ritchie’s building on Thursday for $90,000, according to Mayor Curt Alexander.

The city is considering moving EPD’s Criminal Investigation Division from the basement of the city library.

Alexander said the purchase of the building should save roughly $45,000 on the completed project.

