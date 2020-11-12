Elizabethton PD: 23-year-old Washington County, TN woman dies in crash Tuesday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Washington County, Tennessee woman died in a crash in Elizabethton early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Elizabethton Police Department reports officers, along with the Elizabethton Fire Department and Carter County Rescue Squad, responded to the crash in the area of West G Street and West Elk Avenue at 2:29 a.m. on November 10.

EPD said in a release that only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle in the grassy areas on the southeast side of the intersection.

The release says the driver, identified as Laura Shea Trent, 23, of Washington County, Tennessee, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness to the crash said they saw Trent’s vehicle headed south across the intersection and overturn as it entered the intersection.

The witness said Trent’s vehicle “went airborne across the guardrail, causing the vehicle to overturn again.”

The investigation by EPD’s Special Traffic Reconstruction Team found that Trent had failed to negotiate a right-hand curve as she got closer to the West Elk Avenue intersection.

Her vehicle then hit a concrete traffic island and began to overturn the first time before going across the guardrail, according to EPD.

Trent’s vehicle came to rest on all four tires.

EPD reports she had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.