Elizabethton passes tax increase for 2019-2020

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton County Council voted unanimously Thursday night to increase taxes by six cents for the 2019/2020 fiscal year budget.

The tax increase moves the property tax rate from $1.79 to $1.85.

According to city officials, the property tax increase helps partially offset a $250,000 loss from the repeal of the Hall Income Tax. The increase will also place $50,000 in the budget for paving projects in the city.

City officials say the budget will address a three-percent raise across the board for all city employees with special provisions to workers with the water and electric departments.

The budget also includes line items for the city’s future inclusion into the National Main Street program.