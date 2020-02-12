Elizabethton Parks & Rec to oversee 2020 Covered Bridge Days

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2020 Covered Bridge Days will be overseen by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, according to a newsletter from the department.

The newsletter says 2020’s event will take place from June 13 to June 16 and will have new features as well as popular classics.

2020 will be the first time the department has overseen Covered Bridge Days.

You can learn more about Elizabethton Parks and Recreation by clicking here.

