Elizabethton Parks and Recreation holds Fourth of July celebration

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Fourth of July weekend celebrations started beside the Covered Bridge Park on Saturday, and hundreds came out.

It was the first year of the fireworks show. Elizabethton Programming and Special Events Coordinator Kelly Kitchens said that the department wanted to go big this year after not being able to do as much last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s a beautiful afternoon to spend here beside the Doe River,” Kitchens said. “Who doesn’t love a great fireworks show?”

There were contests, games, live music and inflatables for kids throughout the evening.

Also highlights of the evening were a Patriotic Pup Pageant, The Annual Little Miss Firecracker Pageant and more.