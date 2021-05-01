Elizabethton Parks and Recreation hosts first ‘Covered Bridge Jams’ of the season

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department hosted the first “Covered Bridge Jams” concert of the season on Saturday.

Guests brought their lawn chairs and enjoyed not only the tunes but the beautiful scenic views. Saturday’s artists were Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen.

The free concert series takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday nights at Covered Bridge Park.

Some of the upcoming bands include “Empty Bottle String Band,” “Bullseye Band” and “Kids our Age.”

The jams feature a variety of music ranging from country, bluegrass, blues, and rock.

The weekly concert series will run through August 21.