Elizabethton Parks and Rec wants public input for 2020 projects

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Board is seeking input from the public to update the City’s Recreational Plan.

At the board meeting at Elizabethton City Hall on Monday, board members presented the public with a survey. The survey asks members of the public to rank the importance of eight projects that are under consideration by the board.

The eight items the survey asks the public to rank in order of importance is as follows:

Covered Bridge and Edwards Island parks : Construct a new restroom and pavilion facility, and upgrade lighting and landscaping.

: Construct a new restroom and pavilion facility, and upgrade lighting and landscaping. Surf Betsy : Construct a white water park for rafting and kayaking along the Watauga River.

: Construct a white water park for rafting and kayaking along the Watauga River. Hampton Watershed Bike and Hiking Trail: Expansion of trails, construction of new skills course and pump track.

Expansion of trails, construction of new skills course and pump track. Sports Complex : Build a sports complex that would include adult and youth softball, baseball, and soccer play.

: Build a sports complex that would include adult and youth softball, baseball, and soccer play. Gap Creek Park : Construct a softball/baseball field, walking trail, playground equipment, picnic area, and dog park.

: Construct a softball/baseball field, walking trail, playground equipment, picnic area, and dog park. Community Skate Park : Build a skate park in the city.

: Build a skate park in the city. Tweetsie Trail Fitness Park : Construct a future outdoor fitness park adjacent to the Tweetsie Trail.

: Construct a future outdoor fitness park adjacent to the Tweetsie Trail. Dog Park: Build a dog park that will accommodate both large and small breeds.

On the survey to the public, the board also sought public input on what kinds of activities people might be interested in.

The board also gave a separate survey to commercial white water rafting companies in the region to gain a better perspective on the Surf Betsy project.

Surveys can be submitted to the staff at the Elizabethton Recreation Center, City Hall or the Public Library. Surveys may also be mailed to Parks and Recreation, 300 West Mill Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643, or emailed to this address.