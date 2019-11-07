Elizabethton Parks and Rec looking to improve Covered Bridge Park

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department wants to make improvements to Covered Bridge Park.

After Appalachian State University did a study examining potential improvements at the park, the department is now looking into what would be the first phase of the project.

Proposed improvements include a new restroom facility, picnic area pavilions, and new landscaping.

The project would have to be approved by the Elizabethton City Council.

It is unclear how much the project would cost.

