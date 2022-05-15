ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the Elizabethton community came out to enjoy the weather and some art in the park on Sunday.

The City of Elizabethton Parks and Rec Department hosted Chalk Art in the Park. The event took place from 2 to 5 p.m. and guests were encouraged to turn imperfections in sidewalks, basketball courts or anywhere else into temporary works of art, according to a Facebook post.

‘Art in the Park’ is part of a series of events that will be held on the third Sunday of every month at a different park in the City of Elizabethton. Sunday’s session was held at Walter Curtis Park.

The event’s organizer says that participating in art projects is very beneficial no matter your age.

“Especially for our young people it helps their brain development and so we want to encourage them to do the arts, but also when you’re older you know you get busy and you think oh I don’t have time for that or whatever the case may be. We’re giving you the opportunity to get out and play and be a kid again, so come and join us,” said Nash Acuna, president of Elizabethton Arts on Cultural Alliance.

For more information, you can visit the organization’s website.