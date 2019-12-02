Elizabethton Parks and Rec: Christmas at Covered Bridge event changed to December 14

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Christmas at Covered Bridge Park event will now be held on a different date.

According to Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, the event will now be held on Saturday, December 14 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The free event will feature a Christmas Village with games, crafts, activities and hot chocolate.

Santa himself will also be present on the stage, and parents are encouraged to bring their own cameras as a photographer will not be present.

Later in the month, Storytime with Santa will be held at the Elizabethton Recreation Center from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. That event will be held on Saturday, December 20.

There will be inflatables and mile and cookies at Storytime with Santa.