1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Mayland Community College

Elizabethton Parks and Rec: Christmas at Covered Bridge event changed to December 14

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
covered-bridge_207416

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Christmas at Covered Bridge Park event will now be held on a different date.

According to Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, the event will now be held on Saturday, December 14 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The free event will feature a Christmas Village with games, crafts, activities and hot chocolate.

Santa himself will also be present on the stage, and parents are encouraged to bring their own cameras as a photographer will not be present.

Later in the month, Storytime with Santa will be held at the Elizabethton Recreation Center from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. That event will be held on Saturday, December 20.

There will be inflatables and mile and cookies at Storytime with Santa.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss