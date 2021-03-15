Elizabethton native, ETSU grad Justin Stanton wins another Grammy Award

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities were represented at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Elizabethton native and ETSU graduate Justin Stanton took home another Grammy as part of the jazz fusion band, Snarky Puppy.

The band received the award for “Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.”

We are so humbled to receive this award from the @RecordingAcad ❤️



Our album “Live at The Royal Albert Hall” embodies all facets of the music industry: From the energy of the audience to the band as performers to our label @groundupmusicny and our partners @LHN_Recording… pic.twitter.com/8VMw3VjGsK — Snarky Puppy (@RealSnarkyPuppy) March 14, 2021

Stanton, a trumpeter and keyboard player for the band, joined Snarky Puppy in 2006 while attending graduate school in Texas.

Stanton is also a graduate of Elizabethton High School, where he was a member of the choir and marching band.

News Channel 11 spoke with Stanton in January ahead of the awards. He said he was continuing to dedicate himself to working on his music during the pandemic, despite being largely confined to his home in Portugal.

Stanton was part of another nomination in this year’s Grammy’s after he played on “Slow Burn” with Becca Stevens. It was nominated for “Best Arrangement, Instrument, and Vocals.” Jacob Collier’s “He Won’t Hold You” won that category Sunday night.

This is the band’s fourth Grammy and third time winning the contemporary instrumental album category, with previous recognitions in 2016 and 2015 for their albums “Culcha Vulcha” and “Sylva.”

Snarky Puppy was awarded its first Grammy in 2013 at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards for the “Best R&B Performance.”

To see the full list of winners from the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, click here.