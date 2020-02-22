Elizabethton native being quarantined at new location after days aboard ship with coronavirus

(WJHL) — After days aboard the Diamond Princess on the coast of Japan, Dr. Arnie Hopland is finally being moved.

Hopland confirmed with News Channel 11’s Josh Smith just after midnight that he was being moved from the ship to a military university roughly an hour away from Tokyo.

Photo Courtesy: Dr. Arnie Hopland

This follow the coronavirus outbreak aboard the ship.

Hopland, a native of Elizabethton and former physician, has not tested positive for the coronavirus, but will now have to undergo another quarantine at the facility due to his close proximity with people affected.

Photo Courtesy: Dr. Arnie Hopland

His wife, Jeanie, who he was on the cruise with, tested positive for a second time this week with the virus and remains in a hospital in Tokyo.

We’ll continue to bring you the latest on the couple both on-air and at WJHL.com