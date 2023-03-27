ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — B & C Music, a music studio in downtown Elizabethton, offers a scholarship to low-income people for private music lessons.

The owner of B & C Music, Hayley Jarnagin, found her love for private lessons while in college for music education. She used those lessons to help her pay for college.

One thing that she said has always been an obstacle to her career in music is money. She decided she did not want this to be an obstacle for anyone else.

“I wanted to come up with something that would help people in lower income situations to be able to afford lessons, so we kind of just made it up,” said Jarnagin.

The studio funds the scholarship through community fundraisers, and current students help with the process.

Jarnagin said the studio was able to raise enough to cover lessons for two to three students during its last fundraiser. Anyone in the community is eligible for the scholarship. The studio only asks that the student remain consistent with their practices.

Jarnagin said she wishes an opportunity like this had been available to her when she was growing up in the area.

“I remember how difficult it was for me either saving up funds to work on my instrument or upgrade my instrument, and I couldn’t afford to take lessons growing up and stuff like that,” said Jarnagin.

Andrea Payne’s daughter, Eva, takes clarinet lessons through Jarnagin. She said Jarnagin’s lessons have been helpful to Eva, who started playing her instrument when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Band has become [Eva’s] passion, and I think Hayley is a huge part of that,” said Payne.

Payne said Jarnagin helps get her students involved in the community by having them perform at recitals and helping with the scholarship fundraiser.

“Hayley is just enthusiastic, and she really fosters that spark,” said Payne. “And she spends a lot of time just getting them excited about the different opportunities.”

Lessons may be the main objective, but Jarnagin said there is so much more provided by private instruction.

“My goal in life isn’t to create the best musician around,” said Jarnagin. “At the end of the day, I want them to be good people. I want them to be nice people that care about the community and enjoy music and use it to help them get through whatever it is that they’re going through.”

B & C Music is hoping to put on another fundraiser soon for their scholarship. Jarnagin said those interested can follow the studio’s social media to find out more about the different lessons they offer.