AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) — The Avery County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) revealed deputies arrested a man wanted out of Carter County for questioning in a homicide.

According to a release from Avery County authorities, Jacob Morley, 23, of Elizabethton, was arrested Wednesday night and transported to the Avery County Jail on felony speeding and alluding arrest charges following a multi-state pursuit.

Morley is wanted in Carter County for questioning related to a homicide. The details surrounding that case remain unclear at this time.

Avery County authorities picked up the highspeed chase at 8:13 p.m. after Carter County deputies requested assistance as the pursuit continued toward the Tennessee and North Carolina state line on US 19E, the release stated.

ACSO laid spike strips across the roadway to deflate the tires, but the chase continued as Morley crashed the vehicle near Blevins Creek Road and attempted to run away.

An Avery County Special Response team with K-9 units tracked Morley, according to the release, and found him a quarter of a mile from the crash site when officers arrested him.

“No one was hurt because both sheriff’s offices, several police departments, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Elk Park and Newland fire departments, Avery County Fire Marshal and Avery dispatch worked together flawlessly,” stated ACSO Sgt. Shawn Turbifill in a release. “We were able to apprehend the suspect without incident.”

Morley remains in the Avery County Jail and “is on hold for Carter County,” the release stated.